How To Evolve Clamperl In Pokemon Go? Here Are The Evolution Details

Clamperl is a Water-type Pokemon. It is vulnerable to grass and electric moves. Clamperl's strongest moveset is Water Gun & Ice Beam and along with this, it has a Max CP of 1,270. Clamperl evolves into Huntail, Gorebyss. The Pokedex tells that Clamperl's tough shell is useful for gripping and grabbing prey as well as for defence. The shell of a fully grown Clamperl will have nicks and scrapes all over it. So how to evolve clamperl in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Clamperl

Clamperl is a Water-type Pokemon that has an attack of 133, a defence of 135, stamina of 111 and max CP of 1436 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is weak against electric and grass-type moves and its attacks get boosted by rain. Clamperl's best moves are Water Gun and Body Slam (7.79 DPS).

As of now, there are 3 Pokémons in the Clamperl family. Clamperl can evolve into either Huntail or Gorebyss which will cost the player a total of 50 Candies. Some of the strongest Pokemon choices that you can make for defeating Clamperl are Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, Deoxys (Attack), Deoxys (Normal) and Electivire.

Pokemon Go Update

Melmetal's Charged Attack, which increases or decreases stats, causes the Charged Attack and Switch buttons to vanish during a Team GO Rocket or Team Leader battle. When Melmetal uses a Charged Attack that applies an effect that increases or decreases stats, the Trainer's Charged Attack and Switch buttons will disappear, and they will be unable to perform any actions.

Referral milestones for the referring Trainer are not marked as reached until the referred Trainer accomplishes the Kanto Gold medal referral milestone. Even though the referred Trainer wins the Kanto Gold medal, the referring Trainer will not earn the awards because their matching referral objective has not been met. This issue is currently being investigated and resolution will soon be dispatched into the game.

Even if the opponent Pokèmon hasn't been published yet, Ditto will appear as its shiny variant. Ditto will appear in battle as a gleaming version of a Pokèmon that has yet to be released in Pokèmon GO. This issue has been resolved for the time being, and players will notice the adjustments in the next update (0.209).

IMAGE: Nintendo