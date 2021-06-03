How To Evolve Clamperl In Pokemon Go? Here Are The Evolution Details

Quick links:
IMAGE: Nintendo
Clamperl is a Water-type Pokemon. It is vulnerable to grass and electric moves. Clamperl's strongest moveset is Water Gun & Ice Beam and along with this, it has a Max CP of 1,270. Clamperl evolves into Huntail, Gorebyss. The Pokedex tells that Clamperl's tough shell is useful for gripping and grabbing prey as well as for defence. The shell of a fully grown Clamperl will have nicks and scrapes all over it. So how to evolve clamperl in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.
Clamperl is a Water-type Pokemon that has an attack of 133, a defence of 135, stamina of 111 and max CP of 1436 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is weak against electric and grass-type moves and its attacks get boosted by rain. Clamperl's best moves are Water Gun and Body Slam (7.79 DPS).
As of now, there are 3 Pokémons in the Clamperl family. Clamperl can evolve into either Huntail or Gorebyss which will cost the player a total of 50 Candies. Some of the strongest Pokemon choices that you can make for defeating Clamperl are Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, Deoxys (Attack), Deoxys (Normal) and Electivire.