How To Evolve Clefable In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Within 5 years of its launch, Pokemon Go has become a major force in the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players continuing to keep their interest in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Clefable, how to evolve Clefable in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Clefable

Clefable comes under the Fairy Pokémon. It evolves from Clefairy. It is weak to Steel and Poison moves. The best moveset for Clefable is Charm & Meteor Mash. Max CP of Clefable is 2437. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Clefable in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Clefable in Pokemon Go?

You should know one thing with Clefable evolution is that it is the final form in the Clefairy family. What it means is that Clefable doesn’t have its next form in the game. So, you won’t be able to evolve Clefable further in Pokemon Go.

Clefable base stats

Attack, 178.

Defense, 162.

Stamina, 216.

Clefable Max CP

Level 15, 1044.

Level 20, 1392.

Level 30, 2089.

Level 40, 2437.

Clefable Max CP with weather boost

Level 25, 1741.

Level 35, 2263.

Clefable Max HP

Level 40, 182.

Other details of Clefable in Pokemon Go

Base capture rate, 10 percent.

Base flee rate, 6 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 1 KM.

Counter Pokemon for Clefable

Metagross.

Deoxys attack form.

Dialga.

Roserade.

Genesect chill form.

Quick moves of Clefable

Quick move, Pound Elite TM.

Damage, 7.

EPS, 10.

DPS, 11.7.

Quick move, Zen Headbutt.

Damage, 12.

EPS, 9.1.

DPS, 10.9.

Quick move, Charge Beam.

Damage, 8.

EPS, 13.6.

DPS, 7.3.

Quick move, Charm.

Damage, 20.

EPS, 7.3.

DPS, 16.

Biological details of Clefable in Pokemon Go

Clefable is a tall, powerful, and pink coloured Pokemon. It has a star-shaped body. Clefable has long, black coloured ears. It consists of oval-shaped eyes with wrinkles on either side. This Pokemon generates its power from a long, thickly curled tail. On the backside, you will be able to see 2 wings that are dark pink in colour. Its hands have three fingers each. It starts to fly whenever it realizes that people are approaching it. Clefable is a timid creature and it one of the rarest Pokemon in the entire universe.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER