How To Evolve Cresselia In Pokemon Go? Know More About This Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games around the world. This game requires players to get out of their homes and walk around in their locality/city in order to hunt down certain special Pokemon. Many unique and powerful Pokemon are found in very specific places. For eg. Electric-type Pokemon can be found in city centres or near power grids, powerful flying Dragon-type Pokemon can be found in hilly or mountain areas. Pokemon Go has been appreciated in the media for its focus on physical activity as an essential part of the game. One of the very few rare Legendary Pokemon in the game is Cresselia. Read on to know how to evolve Cresselia in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Cresselia in Pokemon Go?

Since Cresselia is a rare Legendary type Pokemon, there is no Pokemon Go Cresselia evolution. The Pokemon only has one form, which is its base form. However, as Cresselia is a legendary Pokemon, it's one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game. No regular Pokemon can come close to the power of Legendary Pokemon. If you have a Cresselia in your Pokemon collection, you will be able to defeat most opponents after upgrading Cresselia fully. However, catching Cresselia is not an easy feat. Cresselia and all other Legendary Pokemon are only available through raid boss battles, where it is recommended you team up with other players to take down these Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest Pokemon Go update was released yesterday on June 24, 2021. The update introduces the Pokemon Go Raid Day. All Legendary Pokemon will appear around the world for trainers to catch on Raid Day, so make sure you team with your friends to get ready for this event and catch some Legendary Pokemon for yourself. Here are the patch notes from the Pokemon Go latest update.

Event Date - Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Legendary Pokémon will be appearing globally in five-star raids! Each Pokémon will be appearing during one of four themed hours that will be on a rotation throughout the event.

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in!

During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

Mythical Pokémon will not be appearing in five-star raids.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO