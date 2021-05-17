How To Evolve Deino In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go is continuing to introduce various Pokemon into the game and Deino is one among them. Consistent updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Deino, how to evolve Deino in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Deino

In this section, we will give you the basic details of Deino in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because this information will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Deino is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ice, and Fighting moves. The best moveset for Deino is Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 1062. Deino eventually evolves into Zweilous. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Deino in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Deino in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Deino is pretty simple. In fact, you can use the old method to do it effectively and efficiently. To evolve Deino, all you have to do is to feed it with 25 candies and it evolves into Zweilous. Very simple to complete!

The biological details of Deino in Pokemon Go

Deino is a small blue quadrupedal Pokémon with black fur covering its head and neck, concealing everything but its mouth from view. The fur around its neck also has six purple spots encircling it, which resemble bruises. The hair on the top of its head takes the shape of a single small horn. It also has a short tail that appears to be bitten off. As it is blind, it will bite at and eat anything that moves, and it has the vigour and energy to bite constantly and without stopping. It never stops biting, making it dangerous to approach without taking precautions. It will also ram anything, ensuring that it always has bruises all over it. It may rear up on its hind legs when happy. Deino primarily live in caves with abundant water sources.

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER