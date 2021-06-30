How To Evolve Dialga In Pokemon Go? Find Out Detailed, Step-by-step Guide Here

Pokemon Go has been introducing a lot of multi-type Pokemon and Dialga is one among them. First, it was released as a raid battle Pokemon and later it was moved to the main game. It is a Gen4 Pokemon that has more Powerful features than a regular Pokemon. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Dialga in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Dialga, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Dialga

Dialga comes under the legendary, Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon. It is weak to Fighting and Ground moves. The best moveset for Dialga are Metal Claw and Draco Meteor. Max CP of Dialga is 4038. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Dialga in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Dialga in Pokemon Go?

The next form of Dialga doesn’t exist in the game. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Dialga to its next form in Pokemon Go.

The biological details of Dialga in Pokemon Go

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Dialga is a multi-type Pokemon. Its body is dark blue colour. The chest of this Pokemon is made of metallic portions. Also, the plates of the chest area have diamonds at the centre. The plates have light blue stripes which look attractive. This Pokemon has a fin-like structure at the backside. The crest on its head resembles a dinosaur. It has 2 horns on top of its head, 2 fang-like horns at the sides of its mouth, and 3 strong spines at the back of its neck. Dialga has 3 different claws on each of its feet. When you notice closely, you can see that there are faint cracks that appear throughout its body. The wing-like structure can be used for focusing the flow of time. Dialga has the innate ability to change the flow of time either by speeding it up, slowing it down, or stopping it altogether. It also has the ability to travel through time and learn about the past, present, and the future. Many veteran Pokemon Go researchers found out that when Dialga was born, time was also born with it and time will run as long as its heart is beating. It resides in an entirely different dimension and hence, it is more powerful in many aspects than every other Pokemon in the game.

Dialga evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER