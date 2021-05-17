How To Evolve Ditto In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Pokemon Go Ditto Guide

Pokemon Go is a game where players face inconsistent rivalry. To excel in this opposition the players need to discover and get new Pokemon and develop them into their last stages. Also, the players need to get familiar with the details of the Pokemon in their stockpiles -- for example, best moveset, shortcomings -- and that is only the tip of the iceberg. To get the best out of these Pokemon during fights. Numerous players have been thinking about how to evolve Ditto in Pokemon Go?

How to evolve Ditto in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Ditto evolution doesn’t exist as it is a standalone Pokemon. Ditto is a part of the first generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This is a very popular pokemon and one of the fan favorites from the iconic Pokemon anime series. Ditto looks like a purple sludge with a face on it, but this purple sludge is not to be messed with as it can transform its appearance into anyone it fancies, Pokemon and Humans alike. Check out the Pokedex description for Ditto below:

Ditto rearranges its cell structure to transform itself into other shapes. However, if it tries to transform itself into something by relying on its memory, this Pokémon manages to get details wrong.

Pokemon Go Ditto Stats

Apart from being one of the most shrewd and cunning with all the deception, it deals thanks to its shapeshifting abilities, this Pokemon is also one of the strongest of the lot. Ditto can assume the shape of any Pokemon and then attack its foes with the same wrath of the Pokemon they transformed into. Players should really consider adding Ditto to their Pokemon Go arsenal for all their battles. To get the absolute best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Ditto best moveset, weakness, and other important stats. Check out Pokemon Go Ditto Stats below:

Pokémon GO Ditto is a Normal type Pokemon with a max CP of 940, 91 attack, 91 defense and 134 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Ditto is vulnerable to Fighting type moves. Ditto is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Ditto's best moves are Transform and Struggle (5.06 DPS).

