How To Evolve Eevee In Pokemon Go? Check Out This Pokemon Go Eevee Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go is a game where players are in constant competition. To get ahead in this competition they need to find and catch new Pokemon and evolve them into their final stages. Additionally, the players need to learn the stats of the Pokemon in their arsenals, such as best moveset, weakness, and more, to get the best out of these Pokemon during battles. Many players have been wondering how to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go?

How to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go?

There isn’t just one Pokemon Go Eevee evolution, there are many and that’s what makes this Pokemon special. Eevee has a number of evolutions that players can get, depending on the way they try and evolve their Pokemon in the game. Players can either try giving Eevee one of the elemental stones to evolve it into Flareon, Jolteon or Vaporeon depending on the elemental stone the player gives to Eevee. There is another way players have found how to evolve Pokemon Go Eevee very easily, learn how to perform different types of Pokemon Go Eevee evolution below:

Rename Eevee as Linnea to evolve into leaf-type Leafeon

Rename Eevee as Rea to evolve into ice-type Glaceon

Rename Eevee as Sakura to evolve into psychic-type Espeon

Rename Eevee as Tamao to evolve it into the dark-type Umbreon

Rename Eevee as Rainer to evolve into water-type Vaporeon

Rename Eevee as Sparky to evolve into lightning-type Jolteon

Rename Eevee as Pyro to evolve into fire-type Flareon

This method just needs the player to rename Eevee into one of these names and the pokemon will evolve to the desired form. This method can only be used once on one pokemon so players should be sure of which Eevee they want to evolve. There are also other ways players can evolve Eevee, check them out below:

They can give Eevee Mossy Lure to evolve it into Leafeon

They can give Eevee Glacial Lure to evolve it into Glaceon

For Umbreon or Espeon players will have to walk with Eevee as a buddy for 10KM and earn 2 candies in the process. If the players then decide to evolve the pokemon during the day Eevee will evolve into Espeon and if the players decide to evolve Eevee in the night, it will evolve to Umbreon.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE