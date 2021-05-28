How To Evolve Eevee Into Umbreon Pokémon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Pokemon

Eevee is a Normal-type Pokémon and its most powerful moveset is Quick Attack & Last Resort. Along with having a Max CP of 1,071. It is able to evolve into Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon. The Pokedex tells that Eevee's genetic makeup is unstable, and the environment in which it lives causes it to mutate unexpectedly. This Pokémon evolves as a result of the radiation emitted by specific stones. So how to evolve Eevee into Umbreon Pokémon Go? Continue reading the article for a guide on Pokemon Go Umbreon as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Eevee Evolution

Eevee has a lot of evolutions and those who want an Umbreon just need to follow this simple step. First, you need to make Eevee your buddy Pokémon and then go on to walk a total of 10km. You need to keep it assigned as your buddy Pokemon and then you can evolve it at night to obtain Umbreon, or you can also evolve it during the if you change your mind and want an Espeon.

Eevee Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 104

It has a base defence of 114

It has base stamina of 146

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 1 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 459

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 612

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 918

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,071

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 765

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 994

Max HP at Level 40 is 127

It reaches a height of 0.3m

It reaches a weight of 6.5kg

The base capture rate is 40%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

Pokemon Go Update

The latest news regarding the Pokemon Go updates is of the issues with ongoing events. Some of these are mentioned below:

During a Team GO Rocket or Team Leader combat, Melmetal's Charged Attack, which increases or decreases stats, causes the Charged Attack and Switch buttons to vanish. The Trainer's Charged Attack and Switch buttons will disappear when Melmetal uses a Charged Attack that applies an effect that increases or decreases stats, and they will be unable to do any actions. This ongoing issue has now been resolved and players just need to restart their games.

Referral milestones for the referring Trainer are not marked as reached until the referred Trainer accomplishes the Kanto Gold medal referral milestone. Even though the referred Trainer wins the Kanto Gold medal, the referring Trainer will not earn the awards because their matching referral objective has not been met. This issue is currently being investigated and resolution will soon be dispatched into the game.

Even if the opponent Pokèmon hasn't been published yet, Ditto will appear as its shiny variant. Ditto will appear in battle as a gleaming version of a Pokèmon that has yet to be released in Pokèmon GO. This issue has been resolved for the time being, and players will notice the adjustments in the next update (0.209).

IMAGE: Nintendo