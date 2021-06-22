How To Evolve Emboar In Pokemon Go During Tepig Community Day?

Pokemon Go was launched in July 2016, and immediately turned a lot of heads. It was the dream experience for all the Pokemon fans out there, as they got a chance to capture the virtual Pokemons using their mobile phones. There are hundreds of Pokemon in the Pokemon universe, but the upcoming Pokemon Community Day focuses on Tepig, the fire type creature. Keep reading to know more about how to evolve Emboar in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Emboar in Pokemon Go?

Tepig is a fire-type creature from the fifth generation of the Pokemon universe. In the game, a player can evolve Tepic into Pignite for 25 Tepig Candies. The Pignite can then be evolved into Emboar by using 100 Tepig Candies. Candies can be collecting by multiple methods such as capturing Pokemons and hatching eggs. That being said, a player gets 3 candies for catching 1st form, 5 for 2nd form and 10 candies for capturing the last form of a Pokemon.

If a player wants even more candies, they can feed a Pokemon with Pinap Berry before capturing it. Candies can be used to power up the Pokemons, for evolving and purification of Pokemon, and unlocking a second attack. Each Pokemon has its own type of candy. For the Emboar evolution, a player needs 125 Tepig candies in total, to evolve from the first form to the last form.

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Tepig will be featured during July’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 🔥 https://t.co/874j9Rdi5G pic.twitter.com/uPMnbbdek0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 21, 2021

The upcoming Pokemon Community Day on July 3, 2021, would feature Tepig, the fire pig Pokemon. As stated on Pokemon Go Live's website, Tepig would be appearing more frequently in the wild, including a shiny one as well. Another note mentioned on the website states that if a player finds and evolves a Tepig to the final stage (during the event or up to two hours after the event), the resolution Emboar would know the charged attack Blast Burn. Additionally, players can also use 1,280 PokeCoins to purchase a Community Day Box containing 50 ultra balls, five-star pieces, fice incense and an Elite Charged TM. Players can also spend $1 to acquire a special Tepig Community Day Research Story on Roastes Berries. Stay around for more Pokemon go update.

