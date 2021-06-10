How To Evolve Excadrill In Pokemon Go? Know About The Required Candies Here

Excadrill is a Ground & Steel Pokémon whose evolution comes from Drilbur. Its strongest moveset is Mud-Slap & Earthquake along with having a Max CP of 3,244. The Pokedex tells that they construct mazelike nests more than 300 feet below the surface. Subway tubes may be damaged as a result of their activities. So how to evolve excadrill in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Excadrill

Excadrill is one of the Ground and Steel type Pokemon with battle stats of 255 attack, defence of 129, stamina of 242 and a max CP of 3667 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Excadrill is weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground and Water type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny and Snow weather. As there are 2 Pokemon in the Drilbur Family, so Excadrill evolution comes from Drilbur which costs 50 Candy. The best moves of this Pokemon are Metal Claw and Earthquake with a DPS of 17.86. Below mentioned are some more strong move combos:

Metal Claw + Earthquake - DPS => 17.86

Mud-Slap + Drill Run - DPS => 17.16

Mud-Slap + Earthquake - DPS => 17.03

Metal Claw + Iron Head - DPS => 16.30

Metal Claw + Drill Run - DPS => 16.29

Mud Shot + Drill Run - DPS => 15.76

Mud-Slap + Iron Head - DPS => 15.58

Mud Shot + Earthquake - DPS => 15.36

Mud-Slap + Rock Slide - DPS => 15.25

Mud Shot + Iron Head - DPS => 15.03

Metal Claw + Rock Slide - DPS => 14.47

Mud Shot + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.87

Excadrill Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 255

It has a base defence of 129

It has base stamina of 242

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 5 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,390

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,853

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,780

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,244

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,317

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3,012

Max HP at Level 40 is 203

It reaches a height of 0.7m

It reaches a weight of 40.4 kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

IMAGE: Nintendo