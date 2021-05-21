How To Evolve Garchomp In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Dragon Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been expanding their Pokeverse by adding new Pokemon. Because of this the players are currently trying to find these new added Poemons to their collection. Thus they are asking specific questions like how to evolve Garchomp in Pokemon Go. So here is all the information about this Dragon-type Pokemon right here. Read more

How to evolve Garchomp in Pokemon Go?

The players are currently trying to find Pokemon Go Garchomp evolution. But unfortunately, there is no evolution for this Dragon-type Pokemon. This is because it already happens to be the evolved form of Gabite. The players can evolve their Gabite by feeding it with a total of 100 Gabite candies in the game. Similarly, Gabite also happens to be an evolved form of Gible. The players can evolve their Gible into Gabite by feeding it a total of 25 Gible candies in the game. Apart from this, there is no other information that is related to Pokemon Go Garchomp evolution. Here are also a number of additional stats for Pokemon Go Garchomp that can help you know more about this Pokemon. Read

Garchomp Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Dragon type

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

256.0% Damage - Ice type

Garchomp Resistances

24.4% Damage - Electric type

62.5% Damage - Fire type

62.5% Damage - Poison type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

Garchomp Base Stats

Max CP: 4479

Attack: 261

Defense: 193

Stamina: 239

Generation: Generation 4

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 5%

Buddy Distance: 5 km

Pokédex Height: 1.9 m

Pokédex Weight: 95.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 7

Bonus Stardust on capture: 400

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Garchomp Moveset

Dragon Tail + Dragon type

Dragon Tail + Earthquake

Mud Shot + Outrage

Mud Shot + Earthquake

Dragon Tail + Fire Blast

Mud Shot + Fire Blast

Dragon Tail + Sand Tomb

Mud Shot + Sand Tomb

Pokemon Go Update

Apart from this, the makers have also been adding a lot of new content to their game that is being loved by the gaming community. Their Luminous Legends Y event has been announced and the players are certainly loving this. During the event, the game will feature some of the rarest Legendary Pokemons in the game and the players can catch them. This event has been divided into two different parts in the game. The first part is going to be live from May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. till May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The second part of the event is going to be live from May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. till May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. So log onto your Pokemon Go games to make the most out of this event.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER