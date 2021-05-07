How To Evolve Gligar In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Flying Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They are currently trying to find ways for Pokemon Go Gligar evolution. There are a number of ways one can evolve their Pokemons in the game. But here is the best and the easiest way to get Pokemon Go Gligar evolution. Read more

How to evolve Gligar in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Gligar is a popular Flying type Pokemon that is usually found in the Johto region. The players are recently trying to find the Pokemon Go Gligar evolution in the game currently. The players can evolve this Gligar into Gliscor by two different methods. The most common technique is by giving their Pokemon Go Gligar a total of 100 Gligar candies. This will certainly evolve your flying type Pokemon. The players can also use the Sinnoh Stone to evolve their Gilgar into Gliscor without any efforts. But getting this stone in the game is certainly not an easy task. The players need to search through the entire game to find the Sinnoh Stone. Apart from this, here is also a list of Pokemon Go Gligar stats that might help you know more about this Pokemon. Here is also a video about the Pokemon and its evolution that has been taken from Youtube.

Pokemon Go Gligar Base Stats

Max CP: 2099

Attack: 143

Defense: 184

Stamina: 163

Generation: Generation 2

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 7%

Buddy Distance: 5 km

Pokédex Height: 1.1 m

Pokédex Weight: 64.8 kg

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transfered: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Pokemon Go Gligar Weakness

256.0% Damage - Ice type

160.0% Damage - Water type

Pokemon Go Gligar Resistance

39.1% Damage - Ground type

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Electric type

62.5% Damage - Fighting type

62.5% Damage - Poison type

Pokemon Go Gligar Best Moveset

Wing Attack + Aerial Ace

Wing Attack + Dig

Fury Cutter + Dig

Fury Cutter + Aerial Ace

Fury Cutter + Night Slash

Flying type +Night Slash

Pokemon Go Gligar is a popular Flying type Pokemon that is known for its gliding abilities in the air. But it also has its disadvantages like being extremely vulnerable to Ice and Water type moves. It has a wide variety of movesets in the game but Wing Attack and Aerial Ace are some of its most efficient attacks. Initially this Pokemon was in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 and now it has been moved to the tier 3 Raid Boss category.

