How To Evolve Golurk In Pokemon Go? Details About Weakness, Counters, Movesets & More

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld game that has been gaining users every day. Pokemon Go constantly provides new updates with content for the players to be occupied with. This new content involves, new pokemon to collect, new events to complete, new rewards to collect, and more. The main aim of the game is for the players to find, catch and battle Pokemon. Many players want to learn how to evolve Golurk in Pokemon Go. If you are too searching for the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to evolve Golurk in Pokemon Go?

Golurk is a Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon creature that comes from the Unova region. The Pokemon creature evolves from Pokemon Golett and it is now available in the game in 3-star raids. It is resistant to Normal, Bug, Rock, Fighting, Electric, and Poison. There are currently a total of 2 Pokémons in the Golett family. Golurk evolves from Golett which costs 50 Candy.

Golurk's weakness

As we all know that Golurk is a Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon, he has a number of weaknesses which include Ghost, Water, Ice, Grass, and Dark moves. Pokemon trainers need to plan the best Golurk counters in order to take it down successfully and possibly catch one. So, let us take a look at some of the best Golurk counters and its best moves to better understand the kind of problems it will pose.

Golurk counters

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Avalanche combination

Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Ice Punch combination

Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar – Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Kyurem (Black) – Shadow Claw and Blizzard combination

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer combination

Darkrai – Snarl and Dark Pulse combination

Golurk moveset

Golurk has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They are as follows:

Quick moves: Mud Slap and Astonish.

Main moves: Shadow Punch, Dynamic Punch, and Earth Power.

The Mud-Slap and Earth Power are two of the best Golurk moves when taking on Pokemon creatures in Gyms. This combination offers a great deal of DPS (Damage Per Second). The above set of moves also give an indication that Golurk could pose a lot of problems to your Pokemon, therefore it is best that you plan the right raid counters to attack it.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO