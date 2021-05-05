How To Evolve Goomy In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Dragon-type Pokemon

Goomy is a Dragon-type Pokemon with stats of 101 attack, a defence of 112, stamina of 128 and a max CP of 1103 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. Goomy's best moves are Tackle and Sludge Wave (5.51 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve Goomy in Pokemon Go and more.

Pokemon Go Goomy Evolution

Currently, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in the Goomy family. The players can evolve Goomy into Sliggoo by using 25 Candy and then further evolve Sliggoo into Goodra by using 100 Candy.

Since Goomy is a Dragon-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable to Fairy, Dragon and Ice moves. Some of the best Pokemon that the players can use to battle and defeat Goomy are Mamoswine, Tyrantrum, Rayquaza, Goodra, Landorus (Therian).

Goomy Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 101

It has a base defence of 112

It has base stamina of 128

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 6 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 418

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 557

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 836

Max CP at Level 40 is 976

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 697

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 906

Max HP at Level 40 is 113

It reaches a height of 0.3m

It reaches a weight of 2.8kg

The base capture rate is 40%

The base flee rate is 9%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

