How To Evolve Goomy In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Dragon-type Pokemon

Goomy is a Dragon-type Pokemon with stats of 101 attack, a defence of 112, stamina of 128 and a max CP of 1103 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. Goomy's best moves are Tackle and Sludge Wave (5.51 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve Goomy in Pokemon Go and more.
Currently, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in the Goomy family. The players can evolve Goomy into Sliggoo by using 25 Candy and then further evolve Sliggoo into Goodra by using 100 Candy.
Since Goomy is a Dragon-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable to Fairy, Dragon and Ice moves. Some of the best Pokemon that the players can use to battle and defeat Goomy are Mamoswine, Tyrantrum, Rayquaza, Goodra, Landorus (Therian).
Players should expect a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill as Fairy-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event. Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might even come across a Shiny Marill.
You'll also be able to complete Field Research tasks that lead to interactions with Marill, which are only available during the case. Players should always be conscious of their environment and follow local health authority guidelines while playing Pokémon Go, according to the developer company Niantic's update site.