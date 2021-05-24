How To Evolve Granbull In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On Its Evolution

Quick links:
Granbull is a Fairy-type Pokemon whose evolution comes from Snubbull. Its strongest moveset is Charm & Play Rough and the Pokedex tells that Granbull's lower jaw is particularly well-developed. Since the Pokémon's massive fangs are so heavy, it has to tilt its head back for balance. So how to evolve Granbull in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.
Snubbull can be found and caught in spawn locations such as Landmarks, Places of Interest, and Cemeteries. Players will acquire Snubbull from these sites and evolve it into Granbull by feeding it 50 candies. Since evolved forms are much more difficult to find in the wild, it is often preferable to obtain the base form of a Pokemon and then evolve it using candies. Granbull is outclassed by Gardevoir in terms of offence, but it is still strong enough to be used in tournaments, so evolving into Granbull isn't a waste of time.
Pokemon Go is back with another community day event for the month of June. In this Pokemon Go update, Gible, the dragon-type Pokemon famous by the name of the Land Shark Pokémon, is going to be featured in a Community Day event in June 2021. Here are all the details for the upcoming event: