How To Evolve Granbull In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On Its Evolution

Granbull is a Fairy-type Pokemon whose evolution comes from Snubbull. Its strongest moveset is Charm & Play Rough and the Pokedex tells that Granbull's lower jaw is particularly well-developed. Since the Pokémon's massive fangs are so heavy, it has to tilt its head back for balance. So how to evolve Granbull in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Granbull Evolution

Snubbull can be found and caught in spawn locations such as Landmarks, Places of Interest, and Cemeteries. Players will acquire Snubbull from these sites and evolve it into Granbull by feeding it 50 candies. Since evolved forms are much more difficult to find in the wild, it is often preferable to obtain the base form of a Pokemon and then evolve it using candies. Granbull is outclassed by Gardevoir in terms of offence, but it is still strong enough to be used in tournaments, so evolving into Granbull isn't a waste of time.

Pokemon Go is back with another community day event for the month of June. In this Pokemon Go update, Gible, the dragon-type Pokemon famous by the name of the Land Shark Pokémon, is going to be featured in a Community Day event in June 2021. Here are all the details for the upcoming event:

Date + Time Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features Gible can be seen in the wild more often. You could come across a Shiny one if you're lucky. The players will be able to evolve Gabite (Gible's Evolution) during the event or for up to two hours afterward, giving them a Garchomp that knows the Earth Power attack. During Community Day, players can also take a few photos for a surprise. A special one-time-purchase Community Day Box with 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charged TM will be available for 1,280 PokéCoins. You can read the Gible Community Day-exclusive Special Research tale, Just a Nibble, for $1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). Players should keep an eye on the website to find out when the tickets for the "Just a Nibble Special Research storey" go on sale. These tickets are non-refundable, and players should keep in mind that this Special Research will not include an in-game trophy.

Bonuses There will be a 3× Catch XP Any Incense that is activated during the event is going to last for a duration of three hours



IMAGE: Nintendo