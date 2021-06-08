How To Evolve Hariyama In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Hariyama was first introduced to the game as part of the main release of Hoenn region Pokemon on December 8th, 2017. Hariyama belongs to the Makuhita family. Superpower attack was included into the features of Hariyama on December 11th, 2019. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Hariyama, how to evolve Hariyama in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Hariyama

Hariyama comes under the Fighting type. It evolves from Makuhita. It is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Hariyama is Counter and Dynamic Punch. Max CP of Hariyama is 2829. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Hariyama in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Pokemon Go Hariyama?

Unfortunately, the next form of Hariyama doesn’t exist in the game. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Hariyama into its next form in Pokemon Go. Makuhita evolves into Hariyama when you feed it with 50 candies.

The biological details of Hariyama in Pokemon Go

Hariyama looks like a sumo wrestler. The physical form of Hariyama is large and bulky. The eyes of this Pokemon are narrow and the ears are round in shape. On the head of Hariyama, you will be able to see a short, triangular crest. On top of its eyes, dark blue hair grows and it extends up to the top of its head crest, and into the back of the body to form a long ponytail like shape. The upper body of Hariyama is cream coloured, and the lower body is dark blue. When you look at its waste, it is encircled with yellow lines, which resembles a skirt. If you notice closely, you will see that it has a small, orange coloured half marking in the centre of the torso just above the skirt. When you look at its main body parts, Hariyama has large, powerful hands with three fingers. It also has small, 2 toed feet. The colour of both its hands and feet are orange. The body of this Pokemon is made mostly from muscle instead of fat. When it is angry or it gets tensed, it is as hard as a rock. It loves to fight with other Pokemon that are as big as Hariyama and it stamps its feet to build additional power. With one slap of Hariyama, trucks can be sent flying and telephone poles can be smashed into pieces. No one will be able to stop it when it is extremely anger.

Hariyama evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

