How To Evolve Honchkrow In Pokemon Go? A Complete Guide To The Dark-type Honchkrow

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a very unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places.

The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the more popular, yet uncommon Pokemon in this game is Honchkow, the Dark Flying-type Pokemon. Read on to know more about how to evolve Honchkrow in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Honchkrow Evolution

Honchkrow is one of the rarer Pokemon that is both Dark-type and Flying-type. As of now, Honchkow does not have an evolution, but it is possible the Honchkrow's next evolved form might be introduced into Pokemon Go soon. However, players can evolve Murkrow into Henchkrow in Pokemon Go Murkrow is the unevolved form of Henchkrow and can be commonly found in Pokemon Go. Honchkrow has a MAX CP of 2566, paired with an ATK of 243, DEF of 103 and STA of 200. This is one of the best stats that a Dark-type Pokemon has in the Pokemon Go game, making it one of the best offensive Pokemon to have in your roster.

Murkrow is a second-generation Pokemon originally from the Jhoto region. If players want to evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow, it costs 100 Candy and one Sinnoh Stone to perform the evolution transformation. In the Pokemon animated series, Murkrow is considered to be a Pokemon who symbolises ill-fortunes. While Honchkrow is hard to find in Pokemon Go, players can easily capture Murkrow and evolve him to get Honchkrow.

Pokemon Go Update

The Pokemon Go developers keep the game alive and exciting for existing players and new players by adding constant updates and new content into the game. In their most recent update, the Pokemon Go team has added many events such as the Luminous Legends Y update which contains a lot of mini-events within itself. In these events, players have a chance to catch rare and legendary Pokemon upon completing special missions. You can check out the latest Pokemon Go update on their official blog here. Stay tuned for more news on Pokemon Go and gaming.

