How To Evolve Houndoom In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

After a long time, Houndoom has been introduced in Pokemon Go on March 16, 2021. It was released with its Mega evolution form. Generally, the publishing company of Pokemon Go, Niantic, has been constantly updating the game with new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids to make the game interesting for its players. You will be able to play Pokemon Go in both android and iOS. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Houndoom, how to evolve Houndoom in Pokemon Go and more.

The complete stat details of Houndoom

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Houndoom. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it's worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokedex. Houndoom is a Dark and Fire type Pokémon which evolves from Houndour. It is vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water moves. The best moveset for Houndoom is Fire Fang and Foul Play when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 2635. The Poke description of Houndoom states that in a Houndoom pack, the one with its horns raked sharply toward the back serves a leadership role. These Pokémon choose their leader by fighting among themselves. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Houndoom in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Houndoom in Pokemon Go?

There are a total of three members in the Houndoom family. The first form, Houndour, evolves to Houndoom, which costs 50 candies. After that, you will be able to evolve Houndoom into a Mega Houndoom. This will cost you 200 Mega energy for the first time, and 40 Mega energy every other time.

The biological details of Houndoom in Pokemon Go

Houndoom is a quadrupedal, canine Pokémon that is mainly coloured black with a long orange snout and an orange underbelly. It has small, red eyes and a black nose. Around its neck is a white band with a small skull-shaped pendant on its throat. There are two white bands on each of its ankles, as well as three rib-like ridges on its back. Houndoom has a long, skinny tail with a triangular tip and three clawed toes on each paw. On top of its head is a pair of long, curved grey horns. These horns are smaller on the female than the male.

Pokemon Go update

