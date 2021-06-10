How To Evolve Infernape In Pokemon Go? Know More About The Fire Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go’s Pokeverse has constantly been expanding every day with makers adding a number of different Pokemon. But some of the players have some specific doubts related to these Pokemons and are asking questions. Currently, they are trying to find how to evolve Infernape in Pokemon Go. The answer to this question is that you cannot evolve this Pokemon. That is because Pokemon Go Infernape evolution does not exist, and thus the players are not able to evolve this Pokemon. Infernape is the evolved form of Monferno. The players can evolve their Monferno into Pokemon Go Infernape with the help of 100 Monferno candies. These candies can be acquired by catching this Fire-type Pokemon in the game.

How to evolve Infernape in Pokemon Go?

Thus, seeing a Pokemon Go Infernape evolution is impossible in the game. There are a number of evolutions of different forms of Pokemons, but all of them have a final form. Infernape evolution does not exist in the game because it is the final form of Monferno. Apart from this, here is also a list of stats and other valuable information about Pokemon Go Infernape that can give the users a detailed insight into the characteristics of this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Infernape Stats

Boss HP: 600

Caught CP range: 1,459 - 1,533

Caught CP (boosted): 1,824 - 1,916

Minimum IVs: 10 / 10 / 10

Pokemon Go Infernape Moves

Flamethrower: 70

Solar Beam: 180

Close Combat: 100

Blast Burn Elite: 110

Frustration Shadow: 10

Return Purified: 35

Pokemon Go Infernape Weakness

Flying type- 160% damage.

Ground type - 160% damage.

Psychic type - 160% damage.

Water - 160% damage.

Pokemon Go Infernape Resistance

Steel type - 63% damage.

Grass type - 63% damage.

Ice type - 63% damage.

Dark - 63% damage.

Fire - 63% damage.

Bug - 39% damage.

The Pokemon Go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemon from the Kalos region to the game. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemon that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. This event was released on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and will go on till Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER