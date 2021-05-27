How To Evolve Leafeon In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On Leafeon Evolution

Leafeon is one of the evolutions of Eevee and a Grass-type Pokemon with stats of 216 attack, a defence of 219, stamina of 163 stamina and a max CP of 3328 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. It is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its moves get boosted by Sunny weather. Leafeon's best moves are Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade (15.18 DPS). So how to evolve leafeon in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out about leafeon evolution as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Leafeon Evolution

As of now, there are a total of 8 Pokemon in the Eevee family. Leafeon evolves from Eevee and this will cost 25 candies. Using the needed 25 Eevee candy to evolve Eevee will result in a random evolution. You can, however, influence which type it becomes by renaming the monster ahead of time: To evolve into a Fairy-type Sylveon, rename "Kira." To evolve into a Grass-type Leafeon, rename "Linnea."

Leafeon Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 216

It has a base defence of 219

It has base stamina of 163

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 4 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,262

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,682

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,524

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,944

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,103

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,734

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

It reaches a height of 1m

It reaches a weight of 25.5kg

The base capture rate is 12.5%

The base flee rate is 6%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Pokemon Go Update

The latest news regarding the Pokemon Go updates is of the issues with ongoing events. Some of these are mentioned below:

Melmetal's Charged Attack, which increases or decreases stats, causes the Charged Attack and Switch buttons to disappear during a Team GO Rocket or Team Leader battle. When Melmetal uses a Charged Attack that applies an effect that increases or decreases stats, the Trainer's Charged Attack and Switch buttons will disappear, and they will be unable to take any actions. This ongoing issue has now been resolved and players just need to restart their games.

The referring Trainer's referral milestone is not marked as reached until the referred Trainer achieves the Kanto Gold medal referral milestone. The referring Trainer would not receive the prizes even though the referred Trainer receives the Kanto Gold medal because their corresponding referral goal has not been reached. This issue is currently being investigated and resolution will soon be dispatched into the game.

Ditto will appear as the shiny version of the opponent Pokèmon even if it hasn't been released yet. Ditto will show up in combat as a shiny version of a Pokèmon that hasn't been published yet in Pokèmon GO. For the time being, this issue has been fixed, and players will see the changes in the upcoming update (0.209).

IMAGE: Nintendo