How To Evolve Mamoswine In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

In Pokemon Go, Mamoswine and its Pokemon family are the only dual Ice and Ground type in the entire game. It is a Gen4 Pokemon. this is the only duel-type Pokemon that has 3 different variant of itself namely Normal, Shiny, and Shadow forms. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Mamoswine in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Mamoswine and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Mamoswine

Mamoswine comes under the Ice & Ground type Pokémon which evolves from Piloswine. It is weak to Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water, and Steel moves. The best moveset for Mamoswine is Mud-Slap and Avalanche. Max CP of Mamoswine is 3328. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Mamoswine in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Mamoswine in Pokemon Go?

The next form of Mamoswine doesn’t exist in the game. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Mamoswine into its next form. Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine which requires 100 Piloswine candy.

The biological details of Mamoswine in Pokemon Go

Mamoswine comes under the quadrupedal family. Its figure looks quite large and it resembles a wooly mammoth. Its fur is pretty thick and it has the ability to endure even the harshest of cold climate. It also does the protecting job from snow and ice. The tusks are smaller on a female Mamoswine than a male Mamoswine. Those tusks are made of pure, hard ice. This Pokemon has a blue mask-like appearance around its face area. The nose of Mamoswine exactly resembles that of a pig. The feet of Mamoswine are black coloured, and they have 3 thick toes each. Its tail is very small and most struggle to notice it. The interesting fact about this Pokemon is that it can endure harsh cold and hunger for a very long time. Many veteran researchers of Pokemon state that Mamoswine and its family lived in the last Ice Age. But its population slowly and steadily decreased once climate change took place. It usually lives in cold places.

We hope that we are able to give you all the details you need to know about how to evolve Mamoswine in Pokemon Go and the basic details of Mamoswine. Since the next form of Mamoswine isn’t available in the game, you cannot evolve Mamoswine.

Mamoswine evolution in the Latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER