How To Evolve Meloetta In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Psychic Type Pokemon

The Pokemon Go players have constantly been trying to find new Pokemons and increase their collection. One of the easiest ways to improve your collection is by catching the Pokemon and evolving them with the help of the candies. Thus the players have been asking specific questions like how to evolve Meloetta in Pokemon Go. Here’s all the information we have about the Pokemon Go Meloetta evolution.

How to evolve Meloetta in Pokemon Go?

Currently, there are no Pokemon Go Meloetta evolutions in the game. The makers have not yet released an evolved form of this Psychic type Pokemon. However, they can use the move Relic Song in battle and transform Meloetta into Pirouette Forme. Thus the players need to search for the Pokemon in the game. Getting this Pokemon is certainly not an easy task as it can be considered as one of the rarest Pokemons that usually does not spawn that easily. According to a number of different rumours on Pokemon Go Meloetta, the Pokemon is currently not available in the game and thus the players will need to wait for a bit to get some additional information about Pokemon Go Meloetta.

Meloetta is a popular Psychic-type Pokemon that can be usually found in the Unova region. This Pokemon’s powers are usually boosted by the presence of partly cloudy and windy weather in the game. Some of its most effective moves include Quick Attack and Hyper Beam. Being a Psychic-type Pokemon, it is extremely vulnerable to bug and dark type moves in the game. A video from YouTube has also been attached to give you more information about the Pokemon. Apart from this, here are also a number of other details and stats about this Pokemon that can help you know more about it.

Meloetta Base Stats

Max CP: 4490

Attack: 250

Defense: 225

Stamina: 225

Generation: Generation 5

Category: Mythical

Base Flee Rate: 1%

Buddy Distance: 20 km

Pokédex Height: 0.6 m

Pokédex Weight: 6.5 kg

Can be put in a gym: No

Can be transferred: No

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 100

Meloetta Weakness

160.0% Damage - Bug type

160.0% Damage - Dark type

Meloetta Resistance

62.5% Damage - Ghost type

62.5% Damage - Psychic type

Meloetta Best Moveset

Quick Attack + Hyper Beam

Low Kick + Hyper Beam

Quick Attack + Close Combat

Quick Attack + Fire Punch

Quick Attack + Ice Punch

Low Kick + Ice Punch

Low Kick + Fire Punch

Low Kick + Close Combat

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER