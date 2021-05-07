Last Updated:

How To Evolve Pancham In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Fighting-type Pokemon

Pancham is one of the Fighting-type Pokemon with stats of 145 attack, a defence of 107, stamina of 167. So how to evolve Pancham in Pokemon Go? Read on.

Pancham is a Fighting Pokémon that is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. Pancham's strongest moveset is Low Kick & Body Slam and it has a Max CP of 1,489. Pancham evolves into Pangoro. The Pokedex says that it tries hard to be taken seriously by its enemies, but its glare isn't threatening enough. Its trademark is chewing on a leaf. So how to evolve Pancham in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to know more about Pancham as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Pancham Evolution

Pancham is one of the Fighting-type Pokemon with stats of 145 attack, a defence of 107, stamina of 167 and a max CP of 1683 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Cloudy weather. Pancham's best moves are Low Kick and Body Slam (8.53 DPS). Currently, there are 2 Pokémon in the Pancham family and it evolves into Pangoro and this will cost 50 Candy in total. These candies can be easily obtained by doing activities with the Pokemon like walking with them, hatching eggs, etc. Here are some methods:

  • Get extra Candy from using Berries at Gyms
  • Transferring Pokémon
  • Catching Pokémon
  • Get Candy from hatching Eggs in Pokémon Go
  • Get Candy from walking with a Buddy Pokémon

Pancham Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 145
  • It has a base defence of 107
  • It has base stamina of 167
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 6 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 638
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 850
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,276
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 1,489
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,063
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,382
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 143
  • It reaches a height of 0.6m
  • It reaches a weight of 8kg
  • The base capture rate is 30%
  • The base flee rate is 9%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • The candy cost required for the Second Charge move is 50

