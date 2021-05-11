How To Evolve Pangoro In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Pokemon Go Pangoro Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go has become one of the most popular handheld games out there today. They have managed to achieve this by constantly developing the game to make it better for its users. Pokemon Go Update has added lots of new content to the games such as Pokemon from new regions, new quests, and challenges players can participate in and new rewards that players can earn. Many players have been asking how to evolve Pangoro in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Pangoro in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Pangoro evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Pancham, by feeding it 50 candy in Pokemon Go and there is no stage of Pangoro evolution after that. Pangoro is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon looks like a giant panda with a cape made with its fur and always has a leaf in its mouth. Check out Pangoro’s Pokedex description below:

Although it possesses a violent temperament, it won't put up with bullying. It uses the leaf in its mouth to sense the movements of its enemies.

Pokemon Go Pangoro stats

Pangoro is one of the Pokemon that just doesn’t look tough, but is one of the toughest of the lot. It is advisable for the players to get their hands on this Pokemon as soon as they can. Pangoro will become an excellent addition to any player’s Battling Arsenal. This Pokemon knows how to blast his foes out of the water. To understand this Pokemon, the players should learn Pangoro best moveset, weakness and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Pangoro Stats below:

Pokémon GO Pangoro is a Fighting and Dark type Pokemon with a max CP of 3281, 226 attack, 146 defense and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Pangoro weakness is Fairy, Fighting and Flying type moves. Pangoro is boosted by Cloudy and Fog weather. Pangoro best moveset is Snarl and Close Combat (13.86 DPS).

