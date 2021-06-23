How To Evolve Piloswine In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

In Pokemon Go, Piloswine was first introduced into the game as part of the main release of Johto region Pokemon on February 16th, 2017. This Pokemon also has a Shiny form and it was released during the 14th community day event. Among all the Pokemon in the game, Piloswine is one of the Pokemon that has a Shadow form. Piloswine belongs to the Swinub family. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Piloswine in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Piloswine, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Piloswine

Piloswine comes under the Ice & Ground-type Pokémon which evolves from Swinub. It is weak to Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water, and Steel moves. The best moveset for Piloswine are Ice Shard and Avalanche. Max CP of Piloswine is 2345. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Piloswine in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Piloswine in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Piloswine into its next form is pretty simple. In fact, you just have to follow the old method to do it successfully. In order to evolve Piloswine into its next form Mamoswine, all you have to do is to feed it with 100 Piloswine candy. Accumulating 100 Piloswine candy is a bit difficult. Otherwise, this task is very easy to complete.

The biological details of Piloswine in Pokemon Go

Piloswine is a furry, large Pokemon whose entire body is brown. It has an impressive hump on its back. It has two tusks that are made of ice. Those tusks may look small in size, but they can be lethal against their opponents. The tusks will become extremely thick when it is snowy weather. The tusks are generally smaller on a female Piloswine than a male Piloswine. This Pokemon has floppy ears that are very sensitive to external sounds. It has two eyes on its head. However, these eyes are covered by fur. Because this is the case, it is unable to see and often checks its surroundings with its powerful, pig-like nose. It has very long hair that sometimes covers its entire legs. Despite the fact that it has got small legs, the hooves ensure even footing in any icy ground. Usually, Piloswine lives in icy areas.

Piloswine evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER