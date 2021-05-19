How To Evolve Poochyena In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On The Required Candies

Poochyena is one of the Dark-type Pokemon that has a 96 attack stat, a defence of 61, stamina of 111 and a max CP of 766 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Poochyena is weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog weather. So how to evolve Poochyena in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Poochyena Evolution

To evolve Poochyena to Mightyena, the players will need to use 50 candies. There are many ways to earn candies in the game like getting extra candy by using Berries in battle, by using Berries at Gyms, by walking with a Buddy Pokémon, by transferring Pokémon, by hatching Eggs in Pokémon Go and more.

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Part 1 Features Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids and will stay in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. The following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild - Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Players who missed out on some Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have another chance as a lot of them are coming back. These consist of Pokemon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy which will show up in the wild. Players who manage to finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event comes to an end will be able to encounter Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin are the Pokemon who will hatch from 7km eggs. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon! The players will be able to make use of a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.



IMAGE: Nintendo