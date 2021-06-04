How To Evolve Regigigas In Pokemon Go? Check Out This Regigigas Pokemon Go Guide

Quick links:
Regigigas is an extremely huge Pokémon that looks a lot like the original three Regi Pokémon. Regigigas is the only legendary titan whose type is not mentioned in his name, and like the other Hoenn Regis, Regigigas is vulnerable to the Fighting type. It is one of the most powerful legendary Pokémon in the games and movies. Want to know how to evolve Regigigas in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out the latest Pokemon Go update.
Regigigas is a legendary Normal type Pokemon with stats of 287 attack, a defence of 210, stamina of 221 and a max CP of 4913 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. It is weak against Fighting type moves just like the other titans and its moves get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. With a combined DPS of 19.03, Hidden Power and Giga Impact are its best moves.
Because it's a Normal type, you'll usually encounter and catch Regigigas in residential areas, college campuses, and parking lots. This Pokemon, on the other hand, may only be taken after beating it in a Raid Battle. Raid Bosses appear at Gym locations, and players enter the combat with Raid Passes. Also, currently there are no evolutions for Regigigas in Pokemon Go.