How To Evolve Regigigas In Pokemon Go? Check Out This Regigigas Pokemon Go Guide

The Legendary Titans are a group of six golem-like Pokémon, and Regigigas is the master of them all. How to evolve regigigas in Pokemon Go? Read on.

IMAGE: Nintendo


Regigigas is an extremely huge Pokémon that looks a lot like the original three Regi Pokémon. Regigigas is the only legendary titan whose type is not mentioned in his name, and like the other Hoenn Regis, Regigigas is vulnerable to the Fighting type. It is one of the most powerful legendary Pokémon in the games and movies. Want to know how to evolve Regigigas in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Regigigas Evolution

Regigigas is a legendary Normal type Pokemon with stats of 287 attack, a defence of 210, stamina of 221 and a max CP of 4913 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. It is weak against Fighting type moves just like the other titans and its moves get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. With a combined DPS of 19.03, Hidden Power and Giga Impact are its best moves.

Because it's a Normal type, you'll usually encounter and catch Regigigas in residential areas, college campuses, and parking lots. This Pokemon, on the other hand, may only be taken after beating it in a Raid Battle. Raid Bosses appear at Gym locations, and players enter the combat with Raid Passes. Also, currently there are no evolutions for Regigigas in Pokemon Go.

Regigigas Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 287
  • It has a base defence of 210
  • It has base stamina of 221
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary Normal
  • It is a Generation 4 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1,862
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 2,483
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 3,725
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 4,346
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 3,104
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 4,036
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 186
  • It reaches a height of 3.7m
  • It reaches a weight of 420kg
  • The base capture rate is 6%
  • The base flee rate is 4%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 100

IMAGE: Nintendo

