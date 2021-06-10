How To Evolve Rhyperior In Pokemon Go? Details About Weakness, Counters, Movesets & More

Pokemon Go has come to be an ever-growing, popular handheld game in the world. The developers of the game keep spicing it up with something new, constantly bringing in new pokemon to collect, new events to complete, new rewards to collect, and more. Without affecting the basic interface of the game, the new updates complement the main goal which is to find, catch and battle Pokemon. Many players want to learn how to evolve Rhyperior in Pokemon Go. If you too are searching for the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to evolve Rhyperior in Pokemon Go?

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokemon creature that comes from the Sinnoh region. The Pokemon creature evolves from Pokemon Rhydon and it is now available in the game in 3-star raids. It is resistant to Normal, Fire, Flying, Rock, Electric, and Poison. There are currently a total of 3 Pokémon in the Rhyhorn family. Rhyperior evolves from Rhydon which costs 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

Rhyperior weakness

As we all know that Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokemon, it has a number of weaknesses which include Water, Ice, Grass, Ground, Steel and Fighting moves. Pokemon trainers need to plan the best Rhyperior counters in order to take it down successfully and possibly catch one. So, let us take a look at some of the best Rhyperior counters and its best moves to better understand the kind of problems it will pose.

Rhyperior counters

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Avalanche combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Ice Punch combination

Kingler – Bubble and Crabhammer combination

Kyogre - Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Kyogre - Waterfall and Surf combination

Roserade - Razor Leaf and Solar Beam combination

Roserade - Razor Leaf and Grass Knot combination

Roserade - Bullet Seed and Grass Knot combination

Roserade - Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm combination

Sceptile - Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant combination

Breloom - Bullet Seed and Grass Knot combination

Crawdaunt - Waterfall and Crabhammer combination

Rhyperior moveset

Rhyperior has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They are as follows:

Quick move Mud-Slap SmackDown

Main move Earthquake Stone Edge Surf Skull Bash Superpower Rock Wrecker Elite TM Frustration Shadow Return Purified



The Mud-Slap and Earthquake are two of the best Rhyperior moves when taking on Pokemon creatures in Gyms. This combination offers a great deal of DPS (Damage Per Second). The above set of moves also give an indication that Rhyperior could pose a lot of problems to your Pokemon, therefore it is best that you plan the right raid counters to attack it.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO