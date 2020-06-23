How To Evolve Rockruff? Here Is All You Need To Know About The Rock-type Pokémon

Pokemon’s Isle of Armour is the latest addition to the latest game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and it has certainly garnered a lot of attention since its release. The players have been loving the new additions to the game. A number of people have been playing this game since its release. But a number of people have been asking things like “how to evolve Rockruff’. If you have this question about the game, here's the answer for you.

Rockruff evolves into Lycanroc when the player increases his Pokemon’s rating to level 25. The exact form it turns into is based on the game it evolves in. For example, in Generation VII games, Rockruff evolves into Midday Form Lycanroc, and it evolves into Midnight Form Lycanroc in generation VIII. Here are all the evolutions of Rockruff.

How to evolve Rockruff

Generation VII

Rockruff evolves into Midday Form Lycanroc when levelled up during the day. This is only applicable for Pokémon Sun and Ultra Sun.

Rockruff evolves into Midnight Form Lycanroc when levelled up at night. This is only applicable for Pokémon Moon and Ultra Moon.

Rockruff, when combined with Own Tempo, evolves into Dusk Form Lycanroc when levelled up from 5 pm to 5:59 pm, in-game time. This is only applicable for Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Generation VIII ( Applicable to Pokémon Sword and Shield's new Isle Of Armor)

If the player increases the levels during the day, their Rockruff evolves into Midday Form Lycanroc.

If the player increases the levels during the night, their Rockruff evolves into Midnight Form Lycanroc.

A Rockruff with Own Tempo evolves into Dusk Form Lycanroc when levelled up between 7 pm to 7:59 pm in-game time.

Rockruff is a type of quadruped, canine Pokémon. The pokemon has large blue eyes, button ears, a very short muzzle with a triangular pink nose, and has a ruff of greyish-white fur stubbed with dark brown pebbles on his neck. Rockruff also has a greyish-white tail that curls tightly over its back and is covered in fluffy fur.

This Pokemon was just introduced to the games in Generation VII and VIII. Rockruff is a Rock-type Pokemon and has attacking abilities like Keen Eye or Vital Spirit, Own Tempo and its hidden ability is Steadfast. This type of pokemon has an excellent sense of smell and will never forget an odour after they have come in contact with it.

