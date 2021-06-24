How To Evolve Roserade In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step-by-step Guide

Pokemon Go has been introducing a lot of dual-type Pokemon into the game and Roserade is one among them. This Pokemon was first introduced in Pokemon Go as part of the cross-generation release of the Sinnoh region on November 14th, 2018. It also has a Shiny form available. Roserade belongs to the Roselia family. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Roserade in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Roserade, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Roserade

Roserade comes under the Grass and Poison-type Pokémon which evolves from Roselia. It is weak to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Roserade is Poison Jab and Solar Beam. Max CP of Roserade is 2971. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Roserade in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Roserade in Pokemon Go?

The next form of Roserade doesn’t exist in the game. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Roserade into its next form in Pokemon Go. However, you can evolve Roselia to Roserade by feeding with 100 Roselia candy and using a Sinnoh Stone.

The biological details of Roserade in Pokemon Go

Roserade comes under the bipedal family. It gives the appearance that its body is fully made of roses. The hair of this Pokemon is made of white rose petals. When you look at it closely, you can see that it has a yellow collar on its neck. The cape pattern extends up to the back of its head and touches the hair. A male Roserade will have a smaller cape than a female one. This Pokemon has a dark green mask over its reddish-yellow lidded eyes. When you notice closely, you will be able to see that the lower portion of its face is light green, and among all the Pokemon in the game, this is the only one that holds a bouquet in each hand. Both the bouquets are coloured red and blue respectively and it holds the red one in the right hand and the blue one in the left hand. Both the limbs and the underside of Roserade are light green. The feet of Roserade end with yellow tips. Generally, this Pokemon lures its prey with a sweet, seductive aroma. Actually, the more harmful its poison gets, the sweeter and more seductive its aroma becomes. After luring its prey, it will jab with immense power with its hands.

Roserade evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER