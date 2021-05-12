How To Evolve Sableye In Pokemon Go? Catch A Sableye On The Special Weekend In May

Dark-type Pokemon are some of the rarest ones to come across in Pokemon Go and Sableye is one of them. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is weak against Fairy-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog weather. So how to evolve Sableye in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Sableye Evolution

Sableye is a Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon that originates from the Hoenn region. It does not evolve into or from any other Pokémon. So Unfortunately there are no evolutions as of now. The good news is of the new event in Pokemon Go where the players would at least be able to come across this rare Pokemon and catch it. The details of this upcoming event is mentioned below.

Pokemon Go Update - Special Weekend with Verizon and other partners of Pokemon Go

The developer company Niantic is going to host a special weekend event and that too in collaboration with other partners of Pokemon Go from all over the world: Verizon in the US, 7-Eleven Mexico in Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan. All those Trainers who will have an event ticket are going to be able to enjoy Timed Research featured Pokémon attracted to Incense, and a lot more. This starts from Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 12:00 a.m. and will run till Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time. For the players who have the tickets, the following features will be available on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Marill, Sableye, Stunky, Spritzee, and Swirlix will be attracted to Incense. This is also going to be the best opportunity to get a Sableye for yourself. The lucky players will also be able to come across a Shiny Eevee. Now the Pokemon known as Unown are also going to be attracted to Incense and this will depend on which region you are in and the participating partner there. They are mentioned below:

Verizon: Unown V

7-Eleven Mexico: Unown S

Yoshinoya: Unown Y

IMAGE: Niantic