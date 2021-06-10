How To Evolve Salamence In Pokemon Go? Know Its Weakness, Counters, Movesets & More

Pokemon Go brings nostalgic memories of the generally venerated anime and spots the significant parts in the shoes of the Pokemon Trainer. The game has been arranged in a way where players can truly remove from their home and mission for Pokemon to get all through the world. Many players want to learn how to evolve Salamence in Pokemon Go. If you are too searching for the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to evolve Salamence in Pokemon Go?

Salamence is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon found in the Hoenn region and is a part of the third generation of Pokemon. Salamence evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Bagon. Salamence evolves from Shelgon when the Pokemon develops a desire to have wings. It is resistant to Normal, Fire, Flying, Rock, Electric, and Poison. There are currently a total of 3 Pokémon in the Bagon family. Salamence evolves from Shelgon which costs 100 Candy (an evolution of Bagon).

Salamence weakness

Pokémon Go Salamence is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4239, 277 attack, 168 defence, and 216 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Salamence is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Salamence is boosted by Windy weather. Salamence best moveset is Dragon Tail and Outrage (19.76 DPS). So, let us look at some of the best Salamence Counters and the best moves to better understand the pocket monster.

Salamence counters

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Avalanche combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Ice Punch combination

Kyurem (Black) - Dragon Tail and Blizzard combination

Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalanche combination

Weavile - Ice Shard and Avalanche combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) - Tackle and Avalanche combination

Glaceon - Frost Breath and Avalanche combination

Glaceon - Ice Shard and Avalanche combination

Kyurem (White) - Dragon Breath and Blizzard combination

Salamence moveset

The Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor are two of the best Salamence moves, and this combination offers a great deal of DPS (Damage Per Second). Salamence has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They are as follows:

Quick move Bite Fire Fang Dragon Tail

Main move Fire Blast Hydro Pump Draco Meteor Outrage Elite TM Frustration Shadow Return Purified



IMAGE: POKEMON GO