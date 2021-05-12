How To Evolve Sandslash In Pokemon Go? Know More About The Ground Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go’s Pokeverse has constantly been expanding every day with makers adding a number of different Pokemons. But some of the players have some specific doubts related to these Pokemons and are asking questions. Currently, they are trying to find how to evolve Sandslash in Pokemon Go. The answer to this question is that you cannot evolve this Pokemon. That is because Pokemon Go Sandslash evolution does not exist. Sandslash itself is the evolved form of Sandshrew. The players can evolve their Sandshrew into Pokemon go Sandslash with the help of 50 Sandshrew candies. These candies can be acquired by catching this Ground-type Pokemon in the game.

How to evolve Sandslash in Pokemon Go?

Thus seeing a Pokemon Go Sandslash evolution is impossible in the game. There are a number of evolutions of different forms of Pokemons, but all of them have a final form. Sandslash evolution does not exist in the game because it is the final form of Sandshrew. Apart from this, here is also a list of stats and other valuable information about Pokemon Go Sandslash that can give the users a detailed insight into the characteristics of this Pokemon. Read more

Sandslash Base Stats

Max CP: 2684

Attack: 182

Defense: 175

Stamina: 181

Generation: Generation 1

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 6%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.0 m

Pokédex Weight: 29.5 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Sandslash Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Grass type

160.0% Damage - Ice type

160.0% Damage - Water type

Sandslash Resistances

39.1% Damage - Electric type

62.5% Damage - Poison type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

Sandslash Best Moveset

Metal Claw + Earthquake

Mud Shot + Earthquake

Mud Shot + Bulldoze

Metal Claw + Bulldoze

Mud Shot + Rock Tomb

Metal Claw + Rock Tomb

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemon from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemon that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. This event was released on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and will go on till Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER