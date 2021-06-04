How To Evolve Scrafty In Pokemon Go? Here Is An Evolution Guide For Scrafty

Scrafty is a Dark & Fighting Pokémon whose evolution comes from Scraggy. It is known to be weak agaiinst Fairy, Fighting and Flying moves and along with that it has a Max CP of 2,283. The Pokedex tells that It spits at its opponents as a form of taunt. It has a certain territory that it never departs throughout its entire life. So how to evolve Scrafty in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to know all about Pokemon Go Scraftly evolution as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Scrafty is a Dark-type Pokémon native to the Unova region. As of now, there are a total of 2 Pokemon in the Scraggy family. After being given 50 candies, Scraggy evolves into Scrafty. Scrafty was launched on January 29th, 2020, along with the launching of GO Battle League, and can only be obtained through evolution. Unfortunately, because of its low CP and mediocre attack, Scrafty is useless in Pokemon Go's PvE mode. Despite its stamina, its defence makes it a viable PvP and GO Battle League option. With a maximum CP of 2,283, Master League is clearly out of reach for Scrafty.

Scrafty is one of the Dark and Fighting-type Pokemon whose stats are 163 attack, a defence of 222, and st163 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Scrafty is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting and Flying-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Scrafty's best moves are Counter and Foul Play with a DPS of 11.99.

Scrafty Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 163

It has a base defence of 222

It has base stamina of 163

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 5 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 978

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1304

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,957

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,283

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,631

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,120

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

It reaches a height of 1.1m

It reaches a weight of 30kg

The base capture rate is 10%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

IMAGE: Nintendo