How To Evolve Scrafty In Pokemon Go? Here Is An Evolution Guide For Scrafty

Scrafty is a Dark-type Pokémon from Unova region and there are a total of 2 Pokemon in the Scraggy family. So how to evolve Scrafty in Pokemon Go? Read on.

how to evolve scrafty in pokemon go

IMAGE: Nintendo


Scrafty is a Dark & Fighting Pokémon whose evolution comes from Scraggy. It is known to be weak agaiinst Fairy, Fighting and Flying moves and along with that it has a Max CP of 2,283. The Pokedex tells that It spits at its opponents as a form of taunt. It has a certain territory that it never departs throughout its entire life. So how to evolve Scrafty in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to know all about Pokemon Go Scraftly evolution as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Scrafty

Scrafty is a Dark-type Pokémon native to the Unova region. As of now, there are a total of 2 Pokemon in the Scraggy family.  After being given 50 candies, Scraggy evolves into Scrafty. Scrafty was launched on January 29th, 2020, along with the launching of GO Battle League, and can only be obtained through evolution. Unfortunately, because of its low CP and mediocre attack, Scrafty is useless in Pokemon Go's PvE mode. Despite its stamina, its defence makes it a viable PvP and GO Battle League option. With a maximum CP of 2,283, Master League is clearly out of reach for Scrafty.

Scrafty is one of the Dark and Fighting-type Pokemon whose stats are 163 attack, a defence of 222, and st163 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Scrafty is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting and Flying-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Scrafty's best moves are Counter and Foul Play with a DPS of 11.99.

Scrafty Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 163
  • It has a base defence of 222
  • It has base stamina of 163
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 5 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 978
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1304
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,957
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 2,283
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,631
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,120
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 140
  • It reaches a height of 1.1m
  • It reaches a weight of 30kg
  • The base capture rate is 10%
  • The base flee rate is 7%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

IMAGE: Nintendo

