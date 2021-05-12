How To Evolve Sharpedo In Pokemon Go? Know More About The Water Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been adding a number of different Pokemons to their game and have managed to expand their Pokeverse. Some players have been asking specific questions related to these Pokemons. They are currently trying to ask how to evolve Sharpedo in Pokemon Go. But according to the information listed on various sites about the game, there is no Pokemon Go Sharpedo evolution in existence. This is because Sharpedo itself is an evolution of a Pokemon called Carvanha. The players have been given an option to evolve their Carvanha in Sharpedo with the help of 50 Carvanha candies in the game.

How to evolve Sharpedo in Pokemon Go?

All the players need to do is feed their Carvanha a total of 50 Carvanha candies and their Pokemon will evolve into a Sharpedo. There are a number of evolutions forms of Pokemons but all of them have a final form. Sharpedo evolution does not exist in the game because it is the final form of Carvanha. Apart from this, here is also a list of stats and other valuable information about Pokemon Go Sharpedo that can give the users a detailed insight into the characteristics of this Pokemon. Read below-

Sharpedo Base stats

Max CP: 2466

Attack: 243

Defense: 83

Stamina: 172

Generation: Generation 3

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 6%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.8 m

Pokédex Weight: 88.8 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Sharpedo Best Moveset

Bite + Crunch

Waterfall + Hydro Pump

Bite + Hydro Pump

Waterfall + Crunch

Waterfall + Poison Fang

Bite + Poison Fang

Sharpedo Weakness

160.0% Damage - Bug type

160.0% Damage - Electric type

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

160.0% Damage - Grass type

Sharpedo Resistance

39.1% Damage - Psychic type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Fire type

62.5% Damage - Ghost type

62.5% Damage - Ice type

62.5% Damage - Steel type

62.5% Damage - Water Type

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemons from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. This event was released on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and will go on till Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER