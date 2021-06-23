How To Evolve Solrock In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Solrock was first introduced into the game as part of the main release of Hoenn region Desert-themed Pokemon. The Shiny version of this Pokemon was released in the recently concluded Pokemon Go Solstice event. Solrock can be used in intense raid battles. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Solrock in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Solrock, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Solrock

Solrock comes under the Rock and Psychic-type Pokémon. It is weak to Dark, Ground, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Water, and Grass moves. The best moveset for Solrock is Confusion and Psychic. Max CP of Solrock is 2327. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Solrock in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Solrock in Pokemon Go?

The next form of Solrock doesn’t exist. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Solrock to its next form.

The biological details of Solrock in Pokemon Go

Solrock is a spherical-shaped Pokemon. It is orange coloured. This Pokemon has 8 yellow coloured spines extending from the sides of its body. All spines are rock hard. On the centre of its body, it has multiple stony bumps. These stony bumps are running vertically and those bumps serve a specific purpose. When you notice closely, you will see that on its back, there are duel rocky mounds. They are situated in the middle of the midlines. It has large eyes. The eyes consist of yellow, semicircular eyelids that are pretty thick. Through the eyelids, you will be able to see black sclerae and red pupils. Also, you can see that a black ring that surrounds each eye with six different extensions. Solrock completely depends on solar energy. Generally, it absorbs solar energy with its group during the day. Solrock for the most part of its lifetime remains expressionless. But it has the innate ability to sense the emotions and the thoughts of other species. When it spins its body, you should be careful and must not go near this Pokemon as it produces unbearable heat and blinding light. One of the fabulous qualities of Solrock is that it is able to stay extremely quiet when it is floating in the air and you can find it in caves. Many veteran researchers believe that it is born out of space, especially from the sun.

Solrock evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

