How To Evolve Spritzee In Pokemon Go? Here's The Pokemon Go Sprtizee Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Many players want to learn how to evolve Spritzee in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Spritzee in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Spritzee evolution is Aromatisse, players can perform the Pokemon Go Spritzee evolution by feeding it 50 candy. Spritzee is part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon looks like a small pink bird with a light blue beak that extends to its face and purple feet. Here’s the Pokedex description for Spritzee:

It emits a scent that enraptures those who smell it. This fragrance changes depending on what it has eaten.

Pokemon Go Spritzee Stats

Spritzee is a strong Pokemon and the players should catch it if they ever get the chance, and it to their Pokemon Go Roster. This Pokemon will turn out to be a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal. To learn how to win with this Pokemon, the players should get well-versed with its stats such as Spritzee best moveset, Spritzee weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Spritzee stats below:

Pokémon GO Spritzee is a Fairy type Pokemon with a max CP of 1415, 110 attack, 113 defense and 186 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Spritzee is vulnerable to Poison and Steel type moves. Spritzee is boosted by Cloudy weather. Spritzee's best moves are Charm and Thunderbolt (7.39 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hand looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that needs the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Image: pokemongohub.net Website