How To Evolve 'Squirtle' In Pokemon Go? Here's A Detailed Step By Step Guide

How to evolve Squirtle in Pokemon Go?

Squirtle is one of the 3 starter Pokemon in the first generation. Pokemon Go Squirtle evolution is Wartortle and it costs 25 candy to perform the Pokemon Go Squirtle evolution. Squirtle is commonly found in the Kanto region. It is known to be one of the top Pokemon in Ash’s Pokemon collection in the iconic Pokemon series. Check out the Pokedex description for Squirtle below:

Squirtle's shell is not merely used for protection. The shell's rounded shape and the grooves on its surface help minimize resistance in water, enabling this Pokémon to swim at high speeds.

Squirtle is one of the strong Pokemon in the game, many players for all Pokemon game series have been choosing Squirtle as their main starter Pokemon in the game. Any player would find themselves lucky if they manage to add Squirtle to their Pokemon Go collection. Squirtle is a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal. Players get can get the best out of this Pokemon if they learn some of its stats such as Squirtle best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Squirtle Stats below:

Pokémon GO Squirtle is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1069, 94 attack, 121 defense and 127 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Squirtle is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Squirtle is boosted by Rain weather. Squirtle's best moves are Tackle and Aqua Tail (6.15 DPS).

