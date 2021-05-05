How To Evolve Swirlix In Pokemon Go? Here's The Pokemon Go Swirlix Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go is one of the top-played handheld games in today's time. The mobile application takes the help of AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience for the players. Players also get to wage in pokemon battles to assert dominance over their foes. To win in the Pokemon Battles it is advisable for the players to be well versed with the stats and movesets of as many pokemon as they can. Numerous have asked how to evolve Swirlix in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Swirlix in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Swirlix evolution is Slurpuff, players will have to feed the Pokemon 50 candy to perform the Pokemon Go Swirlix evolution. Swirlix is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon looks like a floating cloud. The Pokedex entry for Swirlix states:

To entangle its opponents in battle, it extrudes white threads as sweet and sticky as cotton candy.

Pokemon Go Swirlix Stats

Swirlix is a good Pokemon and the players should consider catching it and adding it to their Pokemon Go collection. This Pokemon doesn’t look like much of a fighter but can help the players get out of sticky situations when used correctly. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Swirlix best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Swirlix stats below:

Pokémon GO Swirlix is a Fairy-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1333, 109 attack, 119 defense and 158 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Swirlix weakness is Poison and Steel type moves. Swirlix is boosted by Cloudy weather. Swirlix best moveset is Tackle and Draining Kiss (5.76 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Image: PokemonGoApp Twitter