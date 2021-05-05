How To Evolve Tangela In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Grass-type Pokemon

Tangela is one of the Grass-type Pokemon with stats of 183 attack, a defence of 169, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 2530 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Tangela's best moves are Vine Whip and Grass Knot (13.15 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve Tangela in Pokemon Go and more.

Pokemon Go Tangela Evolution

Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokémon in the Tangela family and the players can evolve Tangela into Tangrowth by using 100 candy along with a Sinnoh Stone. These candies can be obtained through various kinds of activities with the Pokemon and one of them is by walking with that respective Pokemon.

Tangela Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 183

It has a base defence of 169

It has base stamina of 163

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 1 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 959

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,278

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,918

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,238

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,598

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,078

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

It reaches a height of 1m

It reaches a weight of 35kg

The base capture rate is 40%

The base flee rate is 9%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Pokemon Go Update - May Limited Research featuring Marill

Players should expect a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill as Fairy-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event. Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. You'll also be able to complete Field Research tasks that lead to interactions with Marill, which are only available during the case. Players should always be conscious of their environment and follow local health authority guidelines while playing Pokémon Go, according to the developer company Niantic's update site.

IMAGE: Nintendo