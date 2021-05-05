Last Updated:

How To Evolve Tangela In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Grass-type Pokemon

Tangela is one of the Grass-type Pokemon with stats of 183 attack, a defence of 169, stamina of 163. Read on to know how to evolve Tangela in Pokemon Go.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
how to evolve tangela in pokemon go

IMAGE: Nintendo


Tangela is one of the Grass-type Pokemon with stats of 183 attack, a defence of 169, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 2530 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Tangela's best moves are Vine Whip and Grass Knot (13.15 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve Tangela in Pokemon Go and more.

Pokemon Go Tangela Evolution

Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokémon in the Tangela family and the players can evolve Tangela into Tangrowth by using 100 candy along with a Sinnoh Stone. These candies can be obtained through various kinds of activities with the Pokemon and one of them is by walking with that respective Pokemon.

Tangela Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 183
  • It has a base defence of 169
  • It has base stamina of 163
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 1 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 959
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,278
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,918
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 2,238
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,598
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,078
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 140
  • It reaches a height of 1m
  • It reaches a weight of 35kg
  • The base capture rate is 40%
  • The base flee rate is 9%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Pokemon Go Update - May Limited Research featuring Marill

Players should expect a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill as Fairy-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event. Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. You'll also be able to complete Field Research tasks that lead to interactions with Marill, which are only available during the case. Players should always be conscious of their environment and follow local health authority guidelines while playing Pokémon Go, according to the developer company Niantic's update site.

READ | Pokemon Go ho oh: How to obtain this legendary fire/flying pokemon?

IMAGE: Nintendo

READ | Pokemon Go Chandelure: Learn how to get Chandelure in Pokemon Go here
READ | Pokemon Go klink: How to get Klink in Pokemon Go? Know where to find Klink
READ | How to evolve Yamask in Pokemon Go? Learn Pokemon Go Yamask evolution and more
First Published:
COMMENT