How To Evolve Tangela In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Grass-type Pokemon

Tangela is one of the Grass-type Pokemon with stats of 183 attack, a defence of 169, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 2530 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Tangela's best moves are Vine Whip and Grass Knot (13.15 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve Tangela in Pokemon Go and more.
Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokémon in the Tangela family and the players can evolve Tangela into Tangrowth by using 100 candy along with a Sinnoh Stone. These candies can be obtained through various kinds of activities with the Pokemon and one of them is by walking with that respective Pokemon.
Tangela Base Statistics
