How To Evolve Tepig In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since the day of its launch, Pokemon GO has been adding many fire-type Pokemon into the game and Tepig is one among them. It is a Gen5 Pokemon. Actually, Tepig was first introduced into the game on September 16th, 2019, as a part of the unveiling of the Unova region. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Tepig, how to evolve Tepig in Pokemon Go, and more.

Basic details of Pokemon Go Tepig

Tepig comes under the Fire-type Pokémon. It is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water moves. The best moveset for Tepig are Ember & Flamethrower. Max CP of Tepig is 1083. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Tepig in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Tepig in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Tepig into its next form is very simple. In fact, you can use the old method to do it successfully. In order to evolve Tepig into its next form, all you have to do is to feed it with 25 Tepig candy. When you do that, Tepig will evolve into its next form, Pignite. Pretty easy to complete! Also, the July 2021 community day event is all about catching Tepig and evolving it into its next form. Hence, this is your best chance to easily catch a Tepig and evolve it.

The biological details of Tepig in Pokemon Go

Tepig comes under the quadrupedal family. This Pokemon looks exactly like a pig. Most of the body of Tepig is orange coloured. The eyes of Tepig are oval-shaped. It has a thicker, yellow stripe on its snout. When you notice closely, you can find that the upper area of the head is brown coloured, and the ears are positioned close together. This Pokemon has a short leg and the front feet is dark brown. Also, a dark brown band fully covers the lower back area. It has a curly tail that is equipped with a red sphere. It moves nimbly and it has the capability to blow fire from its snout. It will merge into the flames of the fire emitted by its snout in order to use certain signature moves. It will release thick and black smoke when it's ill. Tepig will typically roast berries before eating. But sometimes, it will get overexcited and burn the berries.

Pokemon evolution of Tepig in the latest Pokemon update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER