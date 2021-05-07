Last Updated:

How To Evolve Terrakion In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Legendary Pokemon

Terrakion is a legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokemon with stats of 260 attack, a defence of 192, stamina of 209. So how to evolve Terrakion in Pokemon Go?

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
how to evolve terrakion in pokemon go

IMAGE: Nintendo


Terrakion falls under the category of legendary Rock & Fighting-type Pokemon. It is weak against Fairy, Psychic, Ground, Steel, Fighting, Water and Grass moves. The strongest move combination of this Pokemon is Smack Down & Rock Slide. In the Pokedex, it is said that legend has it that this Pokémon used its incredible strength to smash a castle in order to defend another Pokémon. So how to evolve Terrakion in Pokemon Go and does it even have any evolutions? Continue reading the article to find out about it as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Terrakion Evolution

Terrakion is one of the legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokemon with stats of 260 attack, a defence of 192, stamina of 209 and a max CP of 4181 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This legendary Pokemon is weak against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Cloudy weather. So does Terrakion evolve? Unfortunately, there are no evolutions of this legendary Pokemon and this is the same for the other members of the Swords of Justice. These are Cobalion, Virizion, and Keldeo and Terrakion.

Terrakion Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 260
  • It has a base defence of 192
  • It has base stamina of 209
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary
  • It is a Generation 5 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1,585
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 2,113
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 3,170
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 3,698
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,641
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3,434
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 177
  • It reaches a height of 1.9m
  • It reaches a weight of 260kg
  • The base capture rate is 2%
  • The base flee rate is 1%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000
  • The candy cost required for the Second Charge move is 100

IMAGE: Nintendo

READ | New pokemon snap where it snacks and snoozes: Follow this brief guide to finish the quest
READ | New Pokemon Snap Waterfall Path: Find out how to get behind the Waterfall here
READ | New Pokemon Snap Volcarona: How to unlock and photograph Volcarona?
READ | How to unlock 'Blushing Beach' in New Pokemon Snap? Explained in simple words
First Published:
COMMENT