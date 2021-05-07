How To Evolve Terrakion In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Legendary Pokemon

Terrakion falls under the category of legendary Rock & Fighting-type Pokemon. It is weak against Fairy, Psychic, Ground, Steel, Fighting, Water and Grass moves. The strongest move combination of this Pokemon is Smack Down & Rock Slide. In the Pokedex, it is said that legend has it that this Pokémon used its incredible strength to smash a castle in order to defend another Pokémon. So how to evolve Terrakion in Pokemon Go and does it even have any evolutions? Continue reading the article to find out about it as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Terrakion Evolution

Terrakion is one of the legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokemon with stats of 260 attack, a defence of 192, stamina of 209 and a max CP of 4181 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This legendary Pokemon is weak against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Cloudy weather. So does Terrakion evolve? Unfortunately, there are no evolutions of this legendary Pokemon and this is the same for the other members of the Swords of Justice. These are Cobalion, Virizion, and Keldeo and Terrakion.

Terrakion Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 260

It has a base defence of 192

It has base stamina of 209

The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary

It is a Generation 5 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,585

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 2,113

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 3,170

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,698

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,641

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3,434

Max HP at Level 40 is 177

It reaches a height of 1.9m

It reaches a weight of 260kg

The base capture rate is 2%

The base flee rate is 1%

Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000

The candy cost required for the Second Charge move is 100

IMAGE: Nintendo