How To Evolve Terrakion In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Legendary Pokemon

IMAGE: Nintendo
Terrakion falls under the category of legendary Rock & Fighting-type Pokemon. It is weak against Fairy, Psychic, Ground, Steel, Fighting, Water and Grass moves. The strongest move combination of this Pokemon is Smack Down & Rock Slide. In the Pokedex, it is said that legend has it that this Pokémon used its incredible strength to smash a castle in order to defend another Pokémon. So how to evolve Terrakion in Pokemon Go and does it even have any evolutions? Continue reading the article to find out about it as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.
Terrakion is one of the legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokemon with stats of 260 attack, a defence of 192, stamina of 209 and a max CP of 4181 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This legendary Pokemon is weak against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Cloudy weather. So does Terrakion evolve? Unfortunately, there are no evolutions of this legendary Pokemon and this is the same for the other members of the Swords of Justice. These are Cobalion, Virizion, and Keldeo and Terrakion.