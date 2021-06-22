How To Evolve Tirtouga In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Tirtouga Pokemon Go Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go is one of the most famous handheld games out there. With normal substance updates and occasions for players to take an interest in, the game has figured out how to remain above water. The game permits the players to live their hotly anticipated fantasy about being a Pokemon Trainer. They can approach their everyday life and catch and train Pokemon in transit with the assistance of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and prepare Pokemon, put them into fights, and perform the Pokemon Go evolution. Players wish to learn how to evolve Tirtouga in Pokemon Go?

How to evolve Tirtouga in Pokemon Go?

Tirtouga is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. Tirtouga Pokemon Go evolution is Carracosta and the players can perform the Tirtouga evolution by feeding it 50 candy in the game. Tirtouga looks like a blue turtle by appearance. Check out the Pokedex description for Tirtouga below:

Reputed to be the ancestor of most turtle Pokémon, it lived in warm seas approximately a hundred million years ago.

Pokemon Go Tirtouga Stats

Tirtouga is a strong Pokemon and players should really consider adding it to their Pokemon Go collection. The incentive for catching this Pokemon is that the evolution of the Pokemon is much stronger. Tirtouga can become a resident member of the player’s battling arsenal if they get well versed with some of its stats such as Tirtouga best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Tirtouga stats below:

Pokémon GO Tirtouga is a Water and Rock-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1683, 134 attack, 146 defense and 144 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Tirtouga weakness is Electric, Fighting, Grass and Ground type moves. Tirtouga is boosted by Rain and Partly Cloudy weather. Tirtouga best moveset is Water Gun and Surf (9.16 DPS).

Aficionados of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread from one side of the planet to the other, these players are contending with one another to turn into a definitive Pokemon Master. This is a fantasy of each Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this fantasy a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a massive assortment of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from changing ages and districts. This Pokemon Go Guide will assist the players with learning about Tirtouga in the game.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE