How To Evolve Tyranitar In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Rock/dark Pokemon

Tyranitar is a Rock & Dark Pokémon that evolves from Pupitar. It is vulnerable to Fighting, Fairy, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water and Grass moves. Tyranitar's strongest moveset is SmackDown & Return and it has a Max CP of 3,834. The Pokedex tells that Tyranitar is so strong that it can pull down an entire mountain to build its nest. This Pokémon roams the mountains in search of new foes to fight. So how to evolve Tyranitar in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Tyranitar Evolution

Tyranitar or any of its pre-evolved variants are exceedingly rare to come across in the wild. Even Larvitars are incredibly difficult to come across in the wild. According to many players' observations, you can find them in parks when the weather improves. Collecting larvitars and then having enough candy to develop them into Tyranitar is your best bet.

10km eggs will hatch into larvitars. This is not something that can be monitored, but it is one way to go about it. Tyranitar is a level 4 raid boss, and raids are the most popular way to capture him. If you can gather enough people and beat the raid leader, you might be able to get a decent IV Tyranitar. When you come across a larvitar, use pinap berry and an Ultra Ball.

Tyranitar Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 251

It has a base defence of 207

It has base stamina of 225

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 4 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1643

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 2191

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 3287

Max CP at Level 40 is 3834

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2739

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3561

Max HP at Level 40 is 189

It reaches a height of 2.01m

It reaches a weight of 202kg

The base capture rate is 5%

The base flee rate is 4%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

IMAGE: Nintendo