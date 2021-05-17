How To Evolve Vibrava In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Pokemon Go Vibrava Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go is a game where players are in constant competition. To get ahead in this competition the players need to find and catch new Pokemon and evolve them into their final stages. Additionally, they need to learn the stats of the Pokemon in their arsenals, such as best moveset, weakness, and more, to get the best out of these Pokemon during battles. Many players have been wondering how to evolve Vibrava in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Vibrava in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Vibrava evolution is Flygon and the players need to feed it 100 candy to perform the Pokemon Go Vibrava evolution. Vibrava is a part of the third generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a bug but is actually a dragon-type Pokemon with diamond-shaped wings. Check out the Pokedex description for Vibrava below:

To make prey faint, Vibrava generates ultrasonic waves by vigorously making its two wings vibrate. This Pokémon's ultrasonic waves are so powerful, they can bring on headaches in people.

Pokemon Go Vibrava stats

Vibrava is an exceptionally strong Pokemon. Many players will wonder about its capabilities due to its minuscule size, but the size is what makes the Pokemon excellent in technical finishing. Vibrava is a great addition to any player’s Pokemon collection and they should really consider adding it to their battling arsenal too. To defeat all foes with this Pokemon, players should try and understand Vibrava best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Vibrava stats below:

Pokémon GO Vibrava is a Ground and Dragon type Pokemon with a max CP of 1384, 134 attack, 99 defense and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Vibrava is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy and Ice type moves. Vibrava is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Vibrava's best moves are Mud Shot and Bulldoze (8.20 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Vibrava.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE