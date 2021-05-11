Last Updated:

How To Evolve Virizion In Pokemon Go? Know If Evolution Is Possible Or Not For Virizion

Virizion is a legendary Grass & Fighting Pokémon whose strongest moveset is Quick Attack & Leaf Blade. Along with having a high Max CP of 3,022, the Pokedex tells that this Pokemon has many legends on its name and one of them is that this Pokémon was always known for astonishing its opponents with its swift movements. So how to evolve Virizion in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Virizion Evolution

Virizion is one of the legendary Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon that has stats of 192 attack, a defence of 229, stamina of 209 and a max CP of 3417 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This legendary Pokemon is weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison and Psychic-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Virizion is one of the members of the sacred trio known as Swords of Justice and just like most legendary Pokemon, Virizion also doesn't have any evolutions and that's why it is not possible to evolve it into any forms.

In Pokemon Go, the best way to catch a Virizion is to look for it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around would also increase the player's chances of obtaining a Pokemon Go Virizion for their collection. To increase their chances of catching the pokemon, players can stock up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries. Hatching eggs is another way for the player to obtain this Pokemon.

Virizion Base Statistics as of the Latest Pokemon Go Update

  • It has a base Attack of 192
  • It has a base defence of 229
  • It has base stamina of 209
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary
  • It is a Generation 5 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1,295
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,727
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,590
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 3,022
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,159
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,806
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 177
  • It reaches a height of 2m
  • It reaches a weight of 200kg
  • The base capture rate is 2%
  • The base flee rate is 1%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000
  • Candy cost for the Second Charge move is 100

