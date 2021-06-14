How To Evolve Volcarona In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Step By Step Process

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a very unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places. The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just stay inside their houses to play. One of the more popular, yet uncommon Pokemon in this game is Volcarona, the Dark Flying-type Pokemon. Read on to know more about how how to evolve Volcarona in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Volcarona in Pokemon Go?

Volcarona is a rate Bug, Fire-type Pokemon. As of now, there are only two Volcarona evolution forms in the Pokemon Go Volcarona family. The original form of Volcarona is Larvesta. In order to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona, trainers will have to feed Larvesta 400 candies. Volcarona is a rare Pokemon, so trainers may find it easier to catch Larvesta and evolve it into Volcarona.

Pokemon Go Update

Pokemon Go remains one of the most popular game due to the fact that the developers keep adding new updates and events to the game to keep it exciting and fresh for the players. One of the latest Pokemon Go updates is the June 11 update, which introduces Season 8 of Pokemon Go into the game. Read below for the Pokemon Go Season 8 patch notes. You can also take a look at the official blog.

The Pikachu Libre avatar items will be a reward for Trainers who reach rank 5.

Trainers will be able to earn avatar items and a pose inspired by Korrina, the Fighting-type Gym Leader from Shalour City who made her first appearance in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y.

At Ace rank, you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Gloves.

At Veteran rank, you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Shoes.

At Expert rank, you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Outfit and the Korrina-Style Pants and Top. Switch between these depending on your avatar’s style.

At Legend rank, you’ll receive the Korrina Pose.

At rank 19, you’ll receive an Elite Charged TM, and you’ll also receive an Elite Fast TM as an end-of-season reward.

Here’s a list of Pokémon you can encounter as you rank up this season.

Rank 1: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Machamp once.

Rank 1 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Machoke, Ariados, Sableye, Snover, and more.

Rank 5: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Mienfoo once.

Rank 5 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Mienfoo, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

Rank 10 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Toxicroak, Stunfisk, and male Frillish, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

Rank 15 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Skarmory, Scraggy, and Rufflet, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

Rank 20 and up: You’ll be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that are appearing in five-star raids at that time, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

Veteran rank and up: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Gible once, and then you’ll have a chance of encountering Gible alongside the previous encounter pool.

Expert rank and up: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Deino once, and then you’ll have a chance of encountering Deino alongside the previous encounter pool.

Legend rank: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter a Pikachu Libre. This will be the only time you’ll be able to encounter a Pikachu Libre during the season.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO