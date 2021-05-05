How To Evolve 'Vullaby' In Pokemon Go? Here's A Brief Guide On This Dark/flying Pokemon

Vullaby is one of the Dark and Flying-type Pokemon with stats of 105 attack, a defence of 139, stamina of 172 and a max CP of 1437 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Vullaby's best moves are Feint Attack and Brave Bird (7.86 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve Vullaby in Pokemon Go and more.

Pokemon Go Vullaby Evolution

Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokemon in the Vullaby family and the players in Pokemon Go can evolve Vullaby into Mandibuzz by using 50 Candy. These candies can be obtained through various activities with the Pokemon such as going on Buddy Walks. Since Vullaby is a Dark/Flying-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable to Fairy, Ice, Electric and Rock-tye moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon you can use to beat Vullaby are Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, Rampardos, Deoxys (Attack).

Shellder Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 105

It has a base defence of 139

It has base stamina of 172

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 1 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 545

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 726

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,090

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,271

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 908

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,181

Max HP at Level 40 is 147

It reaches a height of 0.5m

It reaches a weight of 9kg

The base capture rate is 30%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

Pokemon Go Update - May Limited Research featuring Marill

Players should expect a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill as Fairy-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event. Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might even come across a Shiny Marill.

You'll also be able to complete Field Research tasks that lead to interactions with Marill, which are only available during the case. Players should always be conscious of their environment and follow local health authority guidelines while playing Pokémon Go, according to the developer company Niantic's update site.

IMAGE: Nintendo