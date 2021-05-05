How To Evolve 'Vullaby' In Pokemon Go? Here's A Brief Guide On This Dark/flying Pokemon

Quick links:
IMAGE: Nintendo
Vullaby is one of the Dark and Flying-type Pokemon with stats of 105 attack, a defence of 139, stamina of 172 and a max CP of 1437 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Vullaby's best moves are Feint Attack and Brave Bird (7.86 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve Vullaby in Pokemon Go and more.
Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokemon in the Vullaby family and the players in Pokemon Go can evolve Vullaby into Mandibuzz by using 50 Candy. These candies can be obtained through various activities with the Pokemon such as going on Buddy Walks. Since Vullaby is a Dark/Flying-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable to Fairy, Ice, Electric and Rock-tye moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon you can use to beat Vullaby are Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, Rampardos, Deoxys (Attack).
Players should expect a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill as Fairy-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event. Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might even come across a Shiny Marill.
You'll also be able to complete Field Research tasks that lead to interactions with Marill, which are only available during the case. Players should always be conscious of their environment and follow local health authority guidelines while playing Pokémon Go, according to the developer company Niantic's update site.