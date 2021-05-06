How To Evolve Yveltal In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go is a powerful and Popular game and it has definitely changed the landscape of the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Yveltal in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Yveltal and more.

The basic details of Yveltal

Yveltal is a Dark and Flying type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Ice, Electric, and Rock moves. The best moveset for Yveltal is Gust and Hurricane when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 3,781. The Pokedex description of Yveltal states that when this legendary Pokémon’s wings and tail feathers spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Yveltal in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Yveltal in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an evolved form of Yveltal in Pokemon Go. All we can do is hope that Niantic releases it really soon. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Yveltal is a Dark and Flying type Pokémon. This makes it weak against Fairy, Ice, Electric, and Rock moves. The 5 strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Yveltal are Thundurus (Therian) Mamoswine, Landorus (Therian) Tyrantrum, and Heliolisk.

The biological details of Yveltal

Yveltal is a large Pokémon with both avian and draconic traits. The back of its body is black with white spots along with the wings and back; its front, head, and neck are bright red with branching, black lines throughout. It has a pointed, beak-like snout, bright blue eyes, a black, forward-curving horn over each eye, and a thin, antenna-like growth behind each eye. A feathery gray ruff encircles its neck and billows out over its back. Yveltal's wings each have three spikes along the bottom edge near the body and five large, black claws on the tip. It has small, birdlike legs with gray talons. Each foot has two toes facing forward and one pointing backward. Its tail is similar in structure to its wings, including the five claws on the tip. Yveltal has the power to absorb life energy by spreading its wings and tailfeathers. When it reaches the end of its lifespan, it steals the life energy of everything around it and then transforms into a cocoon to sleep. Yveltal is the only known Pokémon capable of learning the move Oblivion Wing.

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER