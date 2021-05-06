How To Evolve 'Zubat' In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has made a significant impact in the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Zubat in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Zubat and more.

The basic details of Zubat

Zubat is a Poison and Flying type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, Psychic, and Electric moves. The best moveset for Zubat is Quick Attack and Sludge Bomb when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 667. Zubat evolves into Golbat. The Pokedex description of Zubat states that Zubat remains quietly unmoving in a dark spot during the bright daylight hours. It does so because prolonged exposure to the sun causes its body to become slightly burned. In the next section, we are going to have a look at how to evolve Zubat in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Zubat in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Zubat is pretty easy. You will be able to evolve Zubat into Golbat by feeding it with 50 Zubat candies. Very simple! You will be able to find Zubat near the industrial areas. This information is critical to have with you and it will help you to catch Zubat without much hustle.

The biological details of Zubat

Zubat is a blue, bat-like Pokémon. While it lacks eyes, it has pointed ears with purple insides and a mouth with two sharp teeth on each jaw. A male will have larger fangs than a female. It has purple wing membranes supported by two, elongated fingers, and two long, thin, tails. Zubat lives in abundance in caves. It has evolved to have neither eyes nor nostrils, it instead navigates through dark environments and tight caves with echolocation. It will leave its abode at night with a mass of other Zubat in order to seek prey. During the daytime, Zubat sleeps hanging upside down in caves, forests, or under the eaves of old buildings, avoiding sunlight at all costs. Zubat also gathers together in groups during the morning in order to stay warm while they sleep. Daylight causes Zubat to become unhealthy, and prolonged exposure can even burn its skin. However, captured and trained Zubat has been recorded as being much more tenacious in the daytime, even when directly exposed to sunbeams. In colder conditions, Zubat gathers with others of its kind for warmth.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER